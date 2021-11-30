Cover Kern County: Coat and Blanket Drive to benefit The Homeless Center

In 2021 more than 2,000 People living in Kern Country were recorded as experiencing homelessness, a 27% increase from 2020. 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for our most vulnerable of neighbors. With reduced bed capacity due to COVID-19, it is our #1 goal and commitment to do our part in keeping our community warm this Winter.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Robin Mangarin Scott, Vice President Marketing and Communications for Dignity Health who is partnering with KGET and The Homeless Center to help Cover Kern County this holiday season.

Scott said this drive is important to Dignity Health because the pandemic has exposed the social disparities in our communities. Part of Dignity Health’s mission is to ensure every person is cared for, including the most vulnerable. “We know that when asked, a warm coat and socks are the most asked for item among those who are homeless and it is a privilege for us to find ways to make that happen,” said Scott.

To help, donate your coats or blankets now through Dec. 22 at the KGET lobby, located at 2120 L Street. The Lobby is open Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. You may also donate directly at the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter located at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave, or make a Monetary donation online anytime through Dec. 22.