Children’s Miracle Network’s, ‘Miracles on 34th St.” campaign continues at Studio 17 with CMN Corporate Partner, Costco Representative, Tim Tunget to talk about the impact this campaign has on the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial.
Costco partners with CMN to raise money for the 35th year
by: Shannon MacNeil
Posted:
Updated:
