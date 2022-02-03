Cops and Kids: Being a PAL to the youth in our community

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ryan Skidmore, PAL Sr. Officer with the Bakersfield Police Activities League about the BPAL Non-Profit organization and their upcoming events.

Bakersfield PAL Youth Center is an after-school program guiding at-risk youth through quality educational and athletic programs to healthy alternatives to drugs, alcohol, gangs, and violence. BPAL provides programs in tutoring, arts & crafts, social leadership development, basketball, boxing, Jiu-Jitsu, and more. BPAL, is a non-profit charitable organization that was formed in 1994 by Police officers and concerned citizens. They are always looking for more volunteers to come in and help as coaches and mentors.

One of the events BPAL puts together every year is the Pull for Pal Clay Shoot. This is the 12th annual Pull for Pal Clay shoot, this year being held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Kern County Gun Club. Check-in for the tournament begins at 8:30 A.M., and the tournament begins at 9:30 A.M. Team entries begin at $500 for a 5-person team ($600 on the day of the event). For more information, please call BPAL at (661) 283-8880 or reach out to them by email at info@bakersfieldpal.org.

For more information on volunteering or participating in upcoming events visit their website.