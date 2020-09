BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon spoke to Freddy Perez, a local life coach, about the stressors brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perez said the average person scrolls 300 yards on social media a day.

He said that is why people need to be very careful with the information they absorb on a daily basis.

Perez encourages people to stay active and adopt a morning routine.