Norma Diaz, owner of La Rosa Fruit Bars stopped by Studio 17 Live and shared some tasty treats with Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan.

They have new flavors available including, Pineapple Tajin and Strawberry Yogurt Surprise. All of their ice cream bars are natural and made with the same recipe from when the business was started by the family in 1980.

For more information on La Rosa Fruit Bars click here for their website. More information available on their Facebook.