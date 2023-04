Presented by The BLVD

Congrats to Michael Nordquist, our BLVD Birthday Club winner for April.

Sign up for KGET and Studio 17’s Birthday Club! Upload your photo and each month, we’ll draw one lucky winner to receive that month’s birthday prize. We’ll even share the winning birthday on Studio 17 Live!

This month’s prize is a $50 gift certificate to The BLVD!

Enter KGET’s Birthday Club below. Good luck!