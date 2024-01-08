We’ve invited the Condors on set today to talk about a fundraiser for kids who are fighting for their future every day, here to tell us about Fighting Cancer Night, is the voice of the Condors, Ryan Holt.

Condors Fighting Cancer Night is Saturday, January 13 at 7 p.m. As part of the night the Condors will wear specialty jerseys for a charity auction to benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3). These special jerseys will benefit five local pediatric cancer warriors with proceeds benefiting them and their families. The kids will come out with the players after the game to help with the auction.

Get tickets to the game here.