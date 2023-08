If you’re in the mood for a little honky-tonk, or you just love the classics, then you won’t want to miss our next band at one of their upcoming shows.



Please welcome The Soda Crackers!

Watch them perform:

8/30 Moe’s Alley; 9:15-10:45pm

8/31 Lucy’s on Lighthouse; 5-7pm

9/1 Club Car Bar; 8:30-10pm

9/2 Blast 825 Brewery; 2-5pm

9/2 Humdinger Brewing; 8-11pm