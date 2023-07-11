Local musicians, Nate Antwine and Jordan Belardes, take to the Studio 17 stage with a cover of Everlong by the Foo Fighters. The two discuss how they got started in music, as well as their solo projects.

You can see Nate Antwine and Jordan Belardes perform together at The Botanist on July 20th, @ 7-10 P.M., and see Antwine solo at Wine Me Up on July 14th, @ 7-9 P.M..

You can follow along the pair’s musical journey by checking out their instagram! Follow Nate Antwine @NateAntwine, and Jordan Belardes @VivaLaBelardes.