Experience “Kern River Country” on this segment of Studio 17 with Angels Roost. Moonshiner, picker and founder, Bronson Slaughter, started the band in 2017, three years later he met singer-songwriter, Valerie Stone, and the two have been making music magic ever since.

Studio 17 provides an exclusive broadcast as the band performs their brand-new song, “Reckless.”

Watch Angels Roost perform live on June 29th in Buck Owens Crystal Palace at 6:30pm, and at Brooklyn’s BBQ from 7pm – 10pm, Friday, June 30th.

For more information about Angels Roost and their upcoming shows, head to their website.