Community, cars, and charity: Cruzin’ 4 Charity’s 4th annual event

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Tony Castiglione, President Cruizin- 4 -Charity, about the foundation’s upcoming 4th annual Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine event.

Castiglione says the foundation was created amongst local car club members who came together to give back to the community. “This year our charities are the Mission at Kern County, ADAKC, M.A.R.E, Wounded Heroes Fund, DBDC & Pyles Boys Camp. Our mission is to guarantee that all the funds stay in our community,” says Castiglione.

