Comedian Alonzo Bodden is coming to the streets of Bakersfield this weekend

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to stand-up comedian and the star of Amazon Prime Video’s comedy special “Heavy Lightweight”, Alonzo Bodden.

Bodden is a regular panelist on NPR’s popular radio quiz program “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell” and hosts his own weekly podcast, “Who’s Paying Attention?” but this weekend he’s bringing the show on the road and performing at Temblor Brewing Company.

Tickets are still available for Saturday night’s show,don’t miss the chance to see him and enjoy some laughs. For more information on Alonzo Bodden check out his website.

