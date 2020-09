BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some of us enjoy looking to the stars for answers, but what about finding the cocktail that suits you best?

Bevmologist, Derek Keever spoke to Studio 17‘s Vanessa Dillon on Monday to discuss cocktails that perfectly pair with certain personality traits.

Since the host is a Gemini, Keever made a Gemini Spritz. Keever also listed cocktails that pair with each zodiac sign.