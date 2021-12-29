Clinica Sierra Vista’s new Comprehensive Care Center is now serving Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about the latest news happening with Clinica Sierra Vista from Tim Calahan. From the ribbon cutting of the new Comprehensive Care Center located at 625 34th Street to introducing the Remarkable Women Contest, CSV has much to offer to the community.

The Comprehensive Care Center was designed to be a “one-stop-shop” for all of your healthcare needs. The facility is over 55,000 square feet and features more than 100 exam rooms.

Find more information about the new state-of-the-art facility in Bakersfield here.

In addition to supporting the community through expansive healthcare options, Clinica Sierra Vista is recognizing the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life in Kern County.

Friday, Dec. 31 is the deadline to nominate the remarkable women in your life. Click here to submit your nomination.