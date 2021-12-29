Clinica Sierra Vista’s new Comprehensive Care Center is now serving Kern County

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about the latest news happening with Clinica Sierra Vista from Tim Calahan. From the ribbon cutting of the new Comprehensive Care Center located at 625 34th Street to introducing the Remarkable Women Contest, CSV has much to offer to the community.

The Comprehensive Care Center was designed to be a “one-stop-shop” for all of your healthcare needs. The facility is over 55,000 square feet and features more than 100 exam rooms.

Find more information about the new state-of-the-art facility in Bakersfield here.

In addition to supporting the community through expansive healthcare options, Clinica Sierra Vista is recognizing the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life in Kern County.

Friday, Dec. 31 is the deadline to nominate the remarkable women in your life. Click here to submit your nomination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

January 01 2022 12:00 am

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness