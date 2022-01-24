Clinica Sierra Vista honors the women in our community

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Amandeep Basra, Director of Administrative Services with Clinica Sierra Vista, about how their medical practices and the success of our community are reliant on women in Kern County.

“We are all remarkable women. At Clinica Sierra Vista we empower women; help fix their crown without letting the rest of the world see,” says Basra.

To learn more about the new Comprehensive Care Center located at 625 34th Street in Bakersfield and other healthcare options, click here.

