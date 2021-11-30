Clinica Sierra Vista honors another amazing Teacher of the Month

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Tim Calahan with Clinica Sierra Vista about the importance of recognizing the hardworking educators in our community.

The November Teacher of the Month is Kimm Chamberlain, a sixth-grade teacher at Veterans Elementary School. Chamberlain was nominated by Letty Gage, a mother of one of Chamberlain’s students. Letty says, “she has so much passion for teaching and truly enjoys what she does. Her students learn in fun ways and her passion for reading makes my son read more.”

To nominate a special teacher in your life for next month’s recognition, visit the KGET page to enter them for a chance to win a $150 Visa gift card.

