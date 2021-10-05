Clinica Sierra Vista congratulates the last Hometown Hero winner and kicks off a new contest

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Tim Calahan with Clinica Sierra Vista about the most recent winner of the Hometown Hero Contest and learns all about their new initiative: honoring a Teacher of the Month.

Congratulations to Patricia Black, this month’s winner of the Hometown Heroes Contest! Patricia was nominated by her grandson Jordan Farmer who says: “Always advocating for education life goals and a belief in God, Patricia really deserves the title of Hometown Hero.”

Clinica Sierra Vista and KGET are now partnering to recognize the utmost essential and ever hard-working teachers in our community. To nominate your Teacher of the Month, click here.

