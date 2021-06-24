Clinica Sierra Vista shows support for Pride Month

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Clinica Sierra Visita about the ways they are showing support for Pride Month.

“It’s a great month full of energy, full of excitement, full of powerful stories of people sharing their authentic self to the community and to their loved ones, and Clinca Sierra Vista is just proud to be a part of that and support those efforts,” said Clinica Sierra Vista’s, Tim Calahan.

For more information about the ways Clinica Sierra Vista is supporting pride month visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness