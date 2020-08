BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to host the annual Clear The Shelters adoption drive virtually.

Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon spoke to Trina Guerrero with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Guerrero showcased one of the pets that is up for adoption on Wednesday. We met Ronnie and Reggie, two kittens ready to find their forever home.

To look at more adoptable pets, visit the City of Bakersfield website.