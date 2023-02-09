Presented by CityServe Network

“Devastation, horror, family torn apart, millions have fled, millions displaced,” Executive Director, Karl Hargestam with CityServe, is in studio talking about what’s happening in Ukraine. CityServe is resourcing churches that are on the frontlines to rescue and care for Ukrainians.

For as little as $10, local friends can partner with CityServe to help innocent women, children and the elderly. Donations help provide emergency relief and medical supplies, transport women and children out of Ukraine and into Church Safe Houses, provide generators for heat and light, and more.

Please visit: www.cityservenetwork.com or call 888-991-3440 to join them.