City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center pet of the week: Mailey

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by Nicole Gitzke from the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to introduce Kern County to Mailey, a 7-year-old Pitbull Mix looking for her forever home (ID# 127396). She is considered a senior dog which means adopting her would be free for the remainder of November

Mailey has been at the shelter for about a week but is looking for a home that will allow her time to adjust to the world.

To adopt Mailey visit the CBACC before 3:30 P.M. today. The shelter will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.