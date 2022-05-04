Sponsored content by Capital Dental.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, to learn more about Rufus, the pet of the week.

Rufus is referred to as a pocket pitbull because of his small size and short and stocky stature.

Bakersfield Animal Care Center is completely at capacity; with the shelter holding 225 dogs, they are at their breaking point and desperately need to find homes for these dogs.

“Many of these pups have been here 50+ days and have had zero interest. They’re great dogs but we cannot hold onto every dog forever. We wish we could, but our overcrowded and over-populated,” said Gitzke.

A new month means a new adoption special — all dogs and cats will have a $10 adoption fee. If you would like to adopt or foster one of their many large breed dogs, please reach out to the Animal Care Center by calling 661-832-7387(PETS).