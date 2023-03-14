KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Kaitlyn Castaneda, Presented by Cissy Clark & Company.
Posted: Mar 14, 2023 / 02:32 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 14, 2023 / 02:32 PM PDT
Presented by Cissy Clark & Company.
For more that 17 years, Cissy Clark & Company has been Bakersfield’s premier real estate resource, here to give us the latest on the market is broker Cissy Clark.
Most candle warmers are electric and turn on and off with the click of a button, but there are many choices in terms of size and material.
Glass coffee tables add a stylish flair that is simple and practical, but can fit in minimalist and modern decors of all types.
A bench outside your home is an attractive piece of furniture that extends an invitation to sit and talk. It is an extension of your home and personality.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: