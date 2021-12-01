Christmas for Seniors: How you can help

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kathy Dickey and Laurie Howlett from the Christmas for Seniors organization about this season’s needs.

Christmas for Seniors was founded in 2005 and has been growing and going strong since then. “We adopt over 1000 low-income, homebound seniors and veterans that have no family for Christmas and provide them with a bag of “necessities” and a Christmas gift,” Dickey said. These everyday products are often seen as luxury items for these seniors.

Christmas for Seniors is run completely by community volunteers, many of who have been involved with the organization for years. Stuff the Bus is the main fundraiser of the year for Christmas for Seniors, and it will be taking place Friday, Dec. 3 across the street from KGET. They will be collecting all the items that go into the bags that go to the seniors, as well as gifts, and donations. It runs from 5:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M.

If you’d like to volunteer with Christmas for Seniors or drop off donations directly visit their center at 13129 Rosedale Hwy. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Friday 9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. and Saturdays from 9:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M.