FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) -- A Bakersfield man has been indicted on a charge of distributing fentanyl for selling pills to a person who later overdosed, according to the state Department of Justice.

Marcus Randall, 37, sold fentanyl pills on Dec. 16, 2020, that resulted in an overdose death, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.