Children’s Miracle Network impacting lives in our community and how you can support

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Robin Woodward, Director of Children’s Miracle Network, about a heartwarming story that started with the organization.

When Justin Maness was 11-years-old he was rushed to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital with severe flu-like symptoms. The hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network helped Maness through his Type-1 Diabetes diagnosis and now he is giving back to kids in the same situation: “I made the decision in the hospital that having diabetes would not define me and that I would help others. Being an Ambassador, I have the opportunity to help other kids like me by sharing my experience,” says Maness.

KGET is teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network on Wednesday, Dec. 8th for the CMN’s Day of Giving event. To donate now, text KGET to 51555 or visit the website. For the Day of Giving call-in donations, call (661)-336-0500 on Dec. 8th.

