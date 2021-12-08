Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving: support the health of your community and your loved ones

Today is the Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving Event. Your donations during the Day of Giving helps staff at the Lauren Small Children’s Center enhance pediatric medical care in Kern County.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) generates funds for children’s services at more than 170 hospitals in the United States and Canada. Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation first partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 1991. Since then, millions of dollars have been raised for children’s services at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. The Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital is proud to be Kern County’s CMNH partner.

This year their goal is to raise $150,000 to go towards purchasing new equipment for the enhancement and advancement of children’s health care. One hundred percent of funds raised locally, stay local! Donate by calling 661-336-0500, or text ‘KGET’ to 51555.