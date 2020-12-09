Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving: How you can help the Lauren Small Children’s Center

Today is the day KGET joins forces with the Children’s Miracle Network for a “day of giving” to benefit the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

KGET is reaching out to its loyal viewers to contribute to the mission of advancing medical care for children in Kern County.

Robin Woodward, Program Director for the Children’s Miracle Network, spoke to Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon on Wednesday about how the community can contribute to the mission.

Residents can donate now by texting KGET to 51555 or by calling 661-336-0500.