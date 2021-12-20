Chevron’s Letters to Santa is making Christmas wishes come true across Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets with Santa Claus to announce the winners of Chevron’s Letters to Santa Sweepstakes. The three winners will receive a $150 gift card to help make their Christmas wishes come true this holiday season.

The winners all wrote to Santa with hopes of improving the Christmas experience for their families and young children. Thanks to Chevron, the winners can use the $150 prize towards making the holidays magical for all.

