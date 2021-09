BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Mosrite guitar used by punk legend Johnny Ramone through two decades of performances of "Blitzkrieg Bop," "Sheena is a Punk Rocker" and more raucous, breakneck-speed songs is up for auction.

Live bidding for the 1965 Mosrite Ventures II that Ramone (John Cummings) played at nearly 2,000 live shows begins 3 p.m. EST on Sept. 25.