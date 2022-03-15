Sponsored Content by Bakersfield College

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Heather Spring, head cheer coach at Bakersfield College, about the upcoming tryouts and what can be expected for the next school year.

“Being a BC Cheerleader is more than a spot on a team. It’s becoming part of a legend that has kept our stadium, campus life, and entire community brighter. When you become a cheerleader, you are an ambassador of our institution,” said Spring.

To learn more about BC Cheer and to stay updated on tryouts, click here.