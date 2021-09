Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan dives deeper into the background and story of 17-year-old singer, Nani Soul.

Nani draws inspiration for her music from her familial connection through music. She learned most of her singing from her mom who told her to “use music as therapy, not as the therapist.”

Find Nani Soul’s latest single, “T.N.T.,” on all streaming platforms and connect with Nani on Instagram.