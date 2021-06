Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan sat down with Benjamin Gomez from Romy Bermudez Insurance Services to get educated on Medicare.

“The annual enrollment period is coming up in October so be on the lookout for your ANOC(annual notice of change) around September or so,” says Gomez. Changes are right around the corner, but Romy Bermudez Insurance Services wants to help make the transition as easy and effortless as possible.

For more information or if you have any questions call, (661) 403-6592.