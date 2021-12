Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ben Gomez with Romy & Associates Medicare Services about the upcoming end of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.

The timeframe to adjust and switch Medicare insurance plans ends on Dec. 7th. “We are here to help you review these complicated insurance details and to give you peace of mind in the decision that you make,” says Gomez.

For assistance with your insurance plan, call (661)-403-6562 or visit 2010 Truxtun Ave.