Challenge accepted: Winter Sports

From heels to snow boots, Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is testing her winter sports skills at Alta Sierra Ski Resort with the help of gear from Action Sports Bakersfield.

Kerry Ryan, owner of Action Sports shares his expertise on the importance of warm and comfortable wardrobe choices and sturdy equipment rentals. “You would definitely want to start with your base layer for body protection, so you want thermals and you want a good jacket and pants for waterproofing ’cause you will be spending time in the snow,” said Ryan.

After getting geared up at Action Sports Ilyana was ready to head up the mountain to Alta Sierra Ski Resort.

At Alta Sierra, the skiing and snowboarding season typically starts in December and runs through March or April depending on snowfall. If you’ve never “shredded the gnar’ (been skiing or snowboarding before) Alta Sierra has lessons available for purchase along with rental equipment if you don’t have your own gear.

For more information on Alta Sierra Ski Resort check out their website or follow them on social media for up-to-date snow conditions and resort openings. To rent your own snowboards and skis visit Action Sports online or in person, Tuesday-Sunday at 9500 Brimhall Rd # 400, Bakersfield, CA 93312.