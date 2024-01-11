Presented by Dignity Health

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. This month is observed to raise awareness about the importance of screening and early detection of cervical cancer. Joining us now to discuss the importance of all this is Dr. Ravi Patel, Director of Medical Oncology & Hematology, CBCC, MD, FACP.

Some common symptoms of cervical cancer are:



● Abnormal vaginal bleeding – bleeding between periods, after intercourse, or after menopause is a common symptom. The bleeding may be light or heavy.



● Discharge – a watery, pink, brown, or foul-smelling discharge from the vagina may occur.



● Pelvic pain – feeling pain in the pelvis or lower back. Pain during intercourse is also a symptom.



● Urinary symptoms – increased urinary frequency, pain during urination, blood in the urine.



● Pain – pelvic or abdominal pain as cancer spreads to nearby tissues.





Ways cervical cancer can be prevented:



● Early screening is the best prevention against cervical cancer. Getting regular Pap smears is important. The current guidelines for Pap smears are every three years for women who are between the ages of 21-29 and every 5 years for women between the ages of 30-65.



● Getting vaccinated against HPV. The HPV vaccine protects against infection from high-risk HPV strains that cause 70% of cervical cancers. The current vaccination guidelines are for boys and girls starting at the ages of 9-12. Catch-up vaccines are also recommended for women up to age 26.



● Following safe sex precautions. HPV infections can be spread through multiple sexual partners. A monogamous relationship with an uninfected partner is the safest.



● Limit smoking. Smoking is known to be a risk factor for cervical cancer as it weakens the immune system. This includes vaping.