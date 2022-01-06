Celebrating the iconic Fox Theater’s 91st birthday

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan takes a look at the impressive history and iconography of the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater and how it has evolved over the past 91 years.

The curtains at the Fox Theater first rose on Christmas day in 1930, making this past Christmas their 91st birthday.

NaTesha Johnson, President of the Fox Theater, says “Bakersfield Historical Fox epitomizes elegance, and romance, as well as big entertainment, it’s so important that we continue to support the arts as well as the local artists.” 

