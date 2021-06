Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to David Villarino-Gonzalez president and CEO of Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development about how the organization supports farmworker and immigrant communities.

“The idea originally was to strengthen rural communities by leveraging the training people have learned to move into other aspects of agriculture,” Villarino-Gonzalez says.

To learn more about the opportunities offered by F.I.E.L.D., click here.