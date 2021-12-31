Celebrating the best of Studio 17 Live in 2021

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is taking a look back at some of her favorite moments from exploring Kern County in 2021.

From the Studio 17 Live Olympic Trials to going live from the Kern County Fair, to experiencing the talents, hard work, and aspirations of so many Kern County residents, our show has encountered so many amazing moments this past year.

The Studio 17 team is grateful for all the support in revamping our show to be able to share the fun and culture of Kern County and we can’t wait to keep exploring in 2022!