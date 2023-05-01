Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil sits down with BWBC Chair, NaTesha “T” Johnson ahead of the 2023 Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference, 1240 people gathered at Mechanics Bank Theater to celebrate the women of Bakersfield.
Celebrating sisterhood at the 2023 Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference
by: Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference
Posted:
Updated:
