Presented by Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospital, and Clinica Sierra Vista

Studio 17 welcomes the 2023 Remarkable Woman of KGET winner, Regina Pryor, along with Sara Moore from Dignity Health and Jackie Byrd with Clinica Sierra Vista.

The ladies talk about what it takes to make an impact in the community, why it’s important to highlight women, and provide some tips on how to be a remarkable woman!