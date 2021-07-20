Celebrating one year of Studio 17 Live

Tuesday, Studio 17 Live celebrated the first year anniversary of their show. Derek Jeffrey, Vice President & General Manager of KGET TV-17 NBC, Telemundo and CW opened up the show with a few words to the community.

“I wanted to take just a brief moment to show gratitude and give thanks, as today is the one-year anniversary since the launch of Studio 17 Live. The vision of this program began as to showcase and highlight the good, in our community. To provide a smile in the middle of our day,” said Jeffrey.

He went on to thank the viewers and community members that have made the show what it is today. “Since July 20th, 2020, we have featured countless charities, local businesses, the adoption of hundreds of animals, and shown the beauty of our community, the good in my hometown. This was exactly the vision we had in place and with that I thank you, we thank YOU… our local non-profits, our local businesses, and our viewers, for being a part of this. Thank you.” said Jeffrey.

Check out the rest of the anniversary special featuring local businesses, Jump for Joy bounce houses, face painting by Shine Face and Body Art, balloon set decor by Ballooniverse, and no celebration is complete without cake, this Studio 17 cake was made by Cakes By Karen.