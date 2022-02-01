Celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month With Capital Dental

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Capital Dental Group to talk to Dr. Wade Logan about the significance of dental pediatry.

“It’s so important to start that young. Just get them used to it and they can also notice if there are some anomalies or some problems with development,” says Dr. Logan.

Dental hygienists at Capital Dental Group help children feel more comfortable with cleanings and visiting the dentist by offering face painting to their younger patients. Kids can walk away cavity-free and with a butterfly design painted on their faces!

