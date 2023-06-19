Presented by Bakersfield College

“I’ve only officially started as the interim President a few weeks ago and it still feels like a dream,” explains Steve Watkin, BC’s first African-American President. “I’m honored to represent an institution that has been changing lives in our community for more than 100 years. Over the years, I’ve seen first-hand how BC has changed the lives of young African-American people here in Kern County, and I’m proud to continue BC’s tradition of transforming Kern County one student at a time.”

BC offers programs for their students, like Umoja, which is uniquely tailored to African-American students, with curriculum, academic support and mentorship that reflects their lived experience.

Click here to learn more.