Learn about the authentic Filipino cuisine served up at Max’s Restaurant Bakersfield from owner, Ana Barredo, and learn about the impact of Filipino American History Month with Michelle Valverde, CEO/Broker of MV Associates Real Estate.
Celebrating Filipino American History Month with Max’s Restaurant Bakersfield
by: Max's Restaurant Bakersfield
