Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC) to learn about their Caring for Caregivers event on June 24-26th.

The event will offer virtual speakers on Thursday and Friday and will conclude Saturday with a resource fair featuring local vendors.

To learn more about the Caring for a Caregiver event and to learn about how to support the ADAKC, click here.