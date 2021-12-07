Celebrate the season with The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jay Tamsi from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce about their upcoming holiday events.

After over a year and a half of no social gatherings and networking events, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has decided it’s time to gather together to celebrate their annual holiday reception. This year’s reception will be taking place Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Bakersfield Marriott Convention Center, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The HCC encourages everyone in the community to come and celebrate together. “We want everyone to celebrate holiday cheer, it’s been a really tough year and 9 months,” said Tamsi. “We will have appetizers, refreshments, a raffle, live music, and tons of networking, It’s a time to give and reconnect with business colleagues and friends.”

