Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nik Chalmers and Pedro from 661 All Inclusive Entertainment about the organization’s Pride Month event on June 25th.

“We are focusing on having a full Pride event and are trying to get back to normalcy with and around the LGBTQ community,” Chalmers says.

To learn more about Pride of Gods and to support the Bakersfield LGBTQ community, click here.