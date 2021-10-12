Celebrate Halloween in style with the Outlets at Tejon: costume tips and Cinema Under the Stars

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Lexi Crosby, Lifestyle Ambassador for the Outlets at Tejon, about the upcoming Cinema Under the Stars event and easy ways you can create simple Halloween costumes.

“The Outlets at Tejon is excited to kick off the season by bringing back our Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween edition on Saturday, October 30, starting at 4:00 p.m. we encourage everyone to get festive and come dressed up,” says Crosby. The event will offer trick-or-treating, food trucks, and a Disney movie showing.

To learn more and for costume tips, click here.