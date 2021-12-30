Carniceria Gonzalez has the meats

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Gabriel Gonzalez, owner of Carniceria Gonzalez, about his butcher shop’s premium top-of-the-line beef including A5 Japanese Wagyu and Australian Ribeye.

Gonzalez cooked up some Japanese Wagyu while serving us up some education about what makes this cut of meat so exotic and delicious.

In addition to Wagyu, Carniceria Gonzalez sells USDA choice Black Angus and selections of chicken and pork. On weekends they even make ceviche and offer terrific Mexican salsas to go with any of their meats.

Currently, Carniceria Gonzalez is located at 501 Bohannan Ave. Bakersfield CA 93307, but they have a new location they plan to open up in February on the corner of Oak and California Ave. For more information call (661)-487-9014 or check out their Instagram.